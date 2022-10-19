Rangers 1-0 Dundee: Analysis
Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers were timid in their victory over Motherwell at the weekend. Rudderless, they lacked in direction and creative ideas, relying on half-chances to secure all three points.
Tonight was a chance to respond to the fears raised after the 7-1 mauling from Liverpool. It was an opportunity to put a couple past a side that sit fourth in the Championship.
Instead, Rangers scored early and took their foot off the gas. Players who were given a chance to impress, simply didn't.
They gave Dundee every chance to take the game to extra-time and were ultimately let off. The chorus of boos that serenaded the home side as they left the pitch came as no surprise.