West Brom are hoping to complete the loan signing of Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson before the 23:00 GMT deadline.

The 19-year-old made two substitute appearances earlier this month, both against Manchester City.

However, the influx of new players into Stamford Bridge will clearly restrict any further opportunities, especially as Chelsea are out of both domestic cup competitions.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan felt the benefit of Chelsea players at Championship level last season when Levi Colwill excelled in Huddersfield’s run to the play-off final.