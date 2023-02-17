Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He does not think City have acquired momentum yet: “That’s when you win 10 in a row and that hasn’t happened for us this season. Momentum is being ready tomorrow at 3pm."

On the form of key players: “Jack [Grealish] obviously is playing really well with his ambition, his aggression and attacking the backline. Kevin is really good. But I have the feeling they could do more and I want them to do better.”

The players meeting together is part of what City do: “We have done this for many years. They know exactly who we are and how we have to do better if we are compete at the highest level. They’re the artists who work on the pitch and make the decisions."

He “admires” Forest boss Steve Cooper: “He is a manager I respect a lot for what he has done for English football, with the national team and with Nottingham.”

On a tough challenge at the City Ground: “This is a team that has lost just one game in six. They have won important games at home in front of their crowd. They have also got a lot of options, young players and those with experience.”

