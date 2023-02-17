We asked you whether Manchester City will now go on to secure yet another Premier League title.

Here are some of your comments:

Kenny: Definitely a good result but Arsenal still have a game in hand so it's far from over. There's still a long way to go, they're not finished yet.

Arnie: I think City go on and win the league quite comfortably now. Their experience in winning titles means they’ll respond well to setbacks going forward. I’m not sure Arsenal will even recover from the setback on Wednesday night.

Max: I think the title is Manchester City's to lose, although Arsenal have a game in hand. It's all about focusing on their own fixtures. All City need to do is win all their games and then worry about other teams when it comes to it.

Sam: City are not getting the credit they deserve for their performance. That was a performance of champions. Forget the narrative Arteta is trying to spin around the loss being down to Arsenal's mistakes, this was City turning up at Emirates Stadium and showing them who is boss.