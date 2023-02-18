Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

While the league winners of 40 years ago were lauded around Tannadice, the current crop further jeopardised their top-flight status.

In the opening stages, it looked as though the United players had were ready to rise to the celebratory atmosphere in the name of Tangerine heroes gone by.

A switch to 4-3-3 breathed new life into a side who looked woeful last weekend. Despite increased levels of technicality and tenacity, they never truly troubled Remi Matthews in the St Johnstone goal for large periods of the game.

In the situation they are in, the last thing they need is a goalkeeping howler, but Birighitti's decision to take an extra touch despite the presence of an onrushing May sucked the life out a Tannadice buoyed by Levitt's stunner.

Beside the Welshman's moment of magic, United fans will worry about their lack of killer instinct. Teammates searched frantically for Steven Fletcher, but with no replacement left to change the dynamic up top, the hosts failed to find any real spark.