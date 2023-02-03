Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien is facing an uncertain future after he was left out of the Premier League club’s squad for the remainder of the season.

O’Brien had intended to sign on loan for Blackburn in a deal that would have turned into an £8.8m permanent transfer should the Lancashire club get promoted.

However, the transfer was not processed on time and the Football League have refused to ratify it.

In the meantime, Forest signed Andre Ayew on Thursday.

O’Brien was not on the 25-man list of senior players submitted by Forest to the Premier League last night.

Blackburn are set to appeal against the decision but if that fails, O’Brien’s only alternative to not playing for the remainder of the season would be to join a club in a country whose deadline is still to shut, a list that includes Austria, Turkey and Croatia.