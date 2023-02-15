BBC Radio London's Phil Parry has praised Brentford's ability to not let defeats get them down.

The Bees suffered heavy losses to Newcastle and Manchester United earlier in the season, but have since gone on an incredible unbeaten run.

Parry told The Far Post podcast that if this run comes to an end, Thomas Frank's approach stands his side in good stead: "The only thing you look at, they are on this unbeaten run. When they do lose, how do they react to losing?

"It’s not something that has happened very often. The last time they lost was to West Ham in the cup, the last time they lost in the league it was arguably their worst performance of the season.

"They reacted with a couple of draws, so it will be interesting to see if this unbeaten run comes to an end, what happens next? The way Thomas goes about dealing with it, he will say we have 24 hours to celebrate and we have 24 hours to lick our wounds and then we go again.

"His feet on the ground approach helps whatever happens."

