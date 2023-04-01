Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The first half was one we've seen a few times when we've played here. City always have more possession, but we had spells. We played calm, composed and caused them problems.

"Scored a wonderful goal, had another big moment but concede. It was unlucky how the ball went through [Andy] Robertson's legs and they finish it off but coming out after half time and conceding two quick goals broke everything down.

"The goals, how we conceded is difficult to accept - we didn't put in a challenge for either. That's absolutely not acceptable to be honest. City completely in control after that and we were open and they could do whatever they wanted. That they only scored one more goal is well, thank you. It could've been different and that's really bad news for us.

"In the end, we had moments but in general how we lost everything, unacceptable. 3-1 down is difficult here but there was nothing more there, four-ish players had an OK game and the rest were somewhere I don't know. Three days and we play again against another strong team. Tomorrow is a big day for us because we have to work with what we saw today because we see it more often now."