James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

It’s fair to say that Liverpool’s top four hopes are uncertain right now. They are seven points adrift and have four teams sitting above them in the table for that prized fourth spot, so desperately coveted given the financial rewards and, in turn, the transfer prospects it offers.

There are 10 games to go – and after Arsenal on Sunday, Liverpool still have to play Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa; all three of them 'rivals' for that top four spot. Whether Aston Villa or Brentford see themselves in contention for the Champions League is another matter, but if Liverpool see themselves in the race for the top four then you have to include Villa (a point better off) and the Bees, who sit below Liverpool on goal difference.

It's difficult to put your finger on why Liverpool’s campaign has fallen so far below expectations. They’ve now lost more league games in 2023 (five) than they did in the whole of 2022 – the year when they won two trophies and were runners up in the Champions League and Premier League with essentially the same group of players.

They lost Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi and added Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. That debate will rumble on but for now, it's Arsenal at Anfield where only Leeds have won in the league this season, back in October.

And this week I'll sign off with a mention for James Milner. The 37 year-old made his 610th Premier League appearance on Tuesday night. Remarkably, that’s one more than Frank Lampard and third in the all-time appearance-makers in the division behind Gareth Barry and Ryan Giggs.