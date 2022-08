Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been linked with Juventus but the forward says he wants to stay at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo), external

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk says Reds team-mate Mohamed Salah may have been affected by talk of his contract last season, but the forward is now "playing with a free mind" having signed a new deal. (Liverpool Echo), external

