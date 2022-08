Jack Ross has expressed his "irritation" with the paperwork delay preventing Aziz Behich from making his Dundee United debut after the 31-year-old's transfer from Giresunspor, but the head coach is hopeful that the Australia left-back could be available for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. (The Courier), external

