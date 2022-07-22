Manchester United's players will eventually be ready "to go through fire" for new boss Erik ten Hag, according to Dutch defender Joel Veltman.

The now Brighton man will come face-to-face with his former boss on the opening day when his side travel to Old Trafford - and he says Ten Hag's ability to foster loyalty will succeed in the Premier League.

"His quality is in building a team that works for each other," he told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld podcast.

"He believes the players will go through fire for him - that's what they did at Ajax and that's what they will do at United."

Ten Hag has faced challenges throughout his managerial career - particularly at Ajax, where Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan explains the board were losing patience.

"It was touch and go," he said, "and there was even a moment where Edwin van der Sar as CEO was losing patience. It was only Marc Overmars who kept Ten Hag in a job.

"But he made the team blossom and Van der Sar will probably tell you now he never doubted him."

Listen to the full Ten Hag story on BBC Sounds