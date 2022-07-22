'The players will go through fire for him' - Ten Hag's team mentality
- Published
Manchester United's players will eventually be ready "to go through fire" for new boss Erik ten Hag, according to Dutch defender Joel Veltman.
The now Brighton man will come face-to-face with his former boss on the opening day when his side travel to Old Trafford - and he says Ten Hag's ability to foster loyalty will succeed in the Premier League.
"His quality is in building a team that works for each other," he told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld podcast.
"He believes the players will go through fire for him - that's what they did at Ajax and that's what they will do at United."
Ten Hag has faced challenges throughout his managerial career - particularly at Ajax, where Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan explains the board were losing patience.
"It was touch and go," he said, "and there was even a moment where Edwin van der Sar as CEO was losing patience. It was only Marc Overmars who kept Ten Hag in a job.
"But he made the team blossom and Van der Sar will probably tell you now he never doubted him."