Analysis - Tottenham 4-1 Southampton

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has had a full pre-season to work with his squad, made six new additions and quipped that he would like to win the Premier League and Champions League this term.

And after this performance, the Italian will be feeling very satisfied with life in north London.

It had all the hallmarks of a Conte display, with wing-backs Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal spending more time in the Southampton box than their own.

Both played starring roles - Sessegnon's header pulled Spurs level, while Royal finished with two assists.

None of Conte's new additions made the starting XI but January arrival Dejan Kulusevski continued to show what an inspired signing he has been, grabbing a well-earned goal of his own.

It all contributed to Tottenham’s biggest opening-day win since 1986, when they defeated Aston Villa 3-0.