RB Leipzig are leading the race to sign Chelsea forward Timo Werner. The Blues are keen on Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, so could ask for a swap deal. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea have offered centre-back Levi Colwill as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24. (Standard), external

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who has been listed as a transfer target for Chelsea, as well as Manchester United and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external

The Blues have blocked Fulham's move for defender Malang Sarr (Standard), external, while Napoli are in talks over the loan signing of keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is close to moving to Stamford Bridge from Chicago Fire, but would be loaned back until January. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Finally, striker Michy Batshuayi is open to a move to Everton this summer. (Talksport), external

