Postecoglou relishing 'exciting opportunity' with Spurs

Ange Postecoglou has vowed to make Spurs a team the fans can "get excited by" after he left Celtic to take the reins at the Premier League outfit.

The new Tottenham head coach was appointed on a four-year deal on Tuesday and comes off the back of leading Celtic to five out of six domestic trophies in his two-year reign in Glasgow.

Speaking on Spurs' social media, Postecoglou said: "It's great to finally get started as manager of this great football club, I'm really looking forward to our task ahead.

"I think it's an exciting opportunity for us to now sort of set off in a new direction, play football and create an environment that embodies the values and traditions of this fantastic football club.

"Hopefully a team that you can all be proud of and more importantly, get excited by. I can assure that right through the pre-season, we won't leave any stone unturned - myself, the staff and the players - to make sure that when the league comes around that you'll all be as excited as I am about the season ahead.

"So I really look forward to seeing everyone at the stadium, in particular at our first home game, and look forward to the journey ahead."