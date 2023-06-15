United have lost just one of their last 12 home league games against Wolves (W8 D3), going down 1-0 in January 2022.

Having been unbeaten in their first four Premier League meetings with Man Utd following their return to the division in 2018 (W1 D3), Wolves have now lost five of their last six against the Red Devils.

No team has won their opening Premier League game more often than Manchester United (20), though the Red Devils have lost on opening day in two of the last three seasons.