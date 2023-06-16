What do you make of Chelsea's fixtures?
- Published
We asked for your views on Chelsea's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday.
Here are some of your comments:
Brian: What in previous years would look to be an easy run up to Christmas, let's hope that we can capitalise this time around because 2024 is going to be a lot tougher.
Barry: No easy games in the Premier League. Let's hope for a good start to build confidence or it could be another long, painful season.
David: Can't get worse than last season.