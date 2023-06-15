Leighton Clarkson is convinced he will improve as a player under Barry Robson and is relishing European group-stage football with Aberdeen.

The Dons have landed the 21-year-old midfielder for an undisclosed fee from Liverpool following a successful loan spell last term.

"The support I’ve had from everyone has been magnificent which is partly the reason why I wanted to come back, to repay them," Clarkson, who has signed a four-year deal, told RedTV.

"I loved my time here last year and I enjoyed everything about the club, the city and the people, there’s going to be a new challenge with European football as well.

“I believe Barry will make me a better player and he’s been brilliant with me. He really wanted to get me back and I’m just happy that I am here.

“I’m all about the football and we will have a lot of games, it might be a long season with European football and a lot of the travel but it’s one I’m looking forward to."

Clarkson made one appearance in the Champions League - playing the full 90 minutes of a 1-1 group-stage draw with Midtjylland in December 2020 - and also featured in the Uefa Youth League during his time at Liverpool.

Now he can't wait to broaden his experience with the Dons, adding: "I’m really excited for European football, it’s one of the biggest stages.

"You go to places and you see how different teams line up, you’ll come up against better players and it’s a good way to test yourself, it will be good for the club and the other players as well.

"When I was at Liverpool I always said that I learned more on the tours. It’s just about playing against the better players for your knowledge of the game and you can win games in many different ways.”