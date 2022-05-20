Norwich v Spurs: Team news

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says striker Harry Kane should be fit to face Norwich despite feeling unwell.

Kane is thought to be suffering from the same virus that affected a number of staff and players last week and caused the England captain to miss media commitments on Friday.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann has recovered from a knock picked up during last weekend's draw with Wolves.

Billy Gilmour has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment after rolling his ankle while defender Ben Gibson is struggling with a back issue.

