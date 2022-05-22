Brighton round off brilliant season in fitting fashion

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

These are heady days at Brighton.

Record points tally, top-10 finish, and outstanding wins over Manchester United and West Ham to end their home hoodoo and round off the campaign in style.

Ultimately, they were good value for this one. Pedestrian in the first half, Graham Potter's half-time tweak paid instant dividends and opened up the game against West Ham.

Potter's attention will now turn to securing the signatures of goalscorers Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck and looking to add those players who can continue to improve the impressive squad he is building.

You wouldn't bet against him plotting a push for Europe next season.