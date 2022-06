Everton are targeting Tottenham's Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn. Spurs want a fee of 30m euros (£25.6m) if the 24-year-old is to leave this summer, with Dutch champions Ajax working on a bid. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle United's move for Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is proving difficult. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column