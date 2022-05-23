What went wrong at the end, Wolves fans? Have your say
- Published
It was a season where, for long spells, the words "European football" were on the lips of many Wolves fans.
Wanderers sat seventh in the Premier League table on 20 February after a 2-1 win over Leicester, having triumphed at Tottenham and Manchester United in the preceding weeks.
But nine defeats in their final 14 games dashed those dreams and while a 10th-placed finish in Bruno Lage's first season was an improvement on 13th in Nuno Espirito Santo's final campaign, was it also a missed opportunity?
Why do you think Wanderers faded away, Wolves fans? And with rumours swirling about the influential Ruben Neves potentially departing, what are you expecting next season?