Here's the latest post in our series on what fans think of Manchester United's new boss Erik ten Hag.

Sam Peoples, founder of YouTube channel United Peoples TV, external and The Peoples Person, external website, lifelong United fan Natalie Burrell, Alex Turk from Stretford Paddock, external and editor of Stretty News, external Dale O'Donnell have had their say:

Sam: Ripping up the culture of entitlement among the current crop of players. They have to remember what hard work is and that they can't take anything for granted under a manager who demands perfection and commitment. I can't wait.

Natalie: He needs to clear out egos. If there are players who don't want to play his way, then he must show them the door. The players have had their own way for too long and thrown managers under the bus. Ten Hag must come in, be firm and stick to his principles.

Alex: It's simple. He will be heavily backed, but I wouldn't be shocked to see three times as many outs than ins. There are plenty of players, on top of the five leaving on free transfers, that he will want to ditch. And the club must let him if this "rebuild" is going to work.

Dale: Ten Hag has a lot to do - and I really don't know where to start. Maybe with the fact United concede far too many goals and a defence that is frail without a defensive midfielder. Sadly, he may need sports science to develop before United can clone Roy Keane into the modern game.

