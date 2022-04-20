Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "All credit to Newcastle. I think they defended really well and made it difficult for us. We didn’t start the game well enough. We didn’t compete enough in the first half an hour.

"The second half was much better. There was more tempo in our passes but we didn’t create very much today.

"Playing Monday [at home to Leeds] will help us freshen up a bit in our minds. The semi-final loss [against Chelsea last Sunday] was still fresh in our mind, which is why it took us a while to get into the game. We have to go back to basics and work hard to get what we want."