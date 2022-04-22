Tottenham face competition from Everton in the race to sign West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The 29-year-old is a free agent this summer after running down his contract at The Hawthorns (Mirror), external

Leicester City are trying to beat Spurs to the signing of Brazil centre-back Gleison Bremer, 25, from Italian side Torino. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Besiktas and Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is being monitored by Tottenham, as well as several European clubs. (TRT Spor - in Turkish), external

