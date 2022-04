Burnley remain without the injured quartet of Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is back in contention after completing a two-game suspension.

Daniel Podence and and Max Kilman will miss Sunday's match through injury, head coach Bruno Lage has confirmed.

Ruben Neves remains sidelined by a knee injury, though the midfielder is making good progress in his recovery.

