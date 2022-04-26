Charlene Smith, @char_smith_presenter, external

It was an eventful game against Manchester United and I am so happy we got the crucial three points.

What an absolute screamer from Granit Xhaka - this is what can happen when we take long-range shots. It's something that I would like to see more of.

I am excited that Nuno Tavares got on the scoresheet and scored his first Premier League goal. Eddie Nketiah is also really proving himself following recent talks - such a shame his goal was ruled offside but it is great to see him shining. Finally, Mohammed Elneny impressed me massively. I was not expecting a performance like that from him and he was certainly my man of the match.

If I am being brutally honest, though, there were some nervy moments in the game and we did have luck on our side, especially with Bruno Fernandes missing that penalty. Of course, I was expecting a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, so am not too disappointed that we did not keep a clean sheet.

I would like to also send my love and prayers to Ronaldo and his family following their recent sad news.