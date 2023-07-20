Kilmarnock set sights on Europe in five-year plan

Kilmarnock have outlined their ambitions for the next five years, which includes a new training facility, a target of 8,000 season ticket holders and qualifying for Europe.

The Ayrshire club finished 10th last season on their return to the Scottish Premiership.

Highlights from the report from managing director Phyllis McLeish can be seen below.

A gradual season ticket increase to 6000, while working towards capturing up to 8000

Develop a modern club training facility and increase investment in sports science and physiotherapy

Complete building works and enhancements to upgrade Rugby Park

Secure a 5th-7th place finish in the Premiership within the next two seasons and a European spot within the next three seasons