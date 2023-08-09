Julen Lopetegui out. Gary O'Neil in.

We asked you for your thoughts and you replied in your droves:

Adam: It just seems like a huge backwards step, or perhaps a reality check that we were spoiled with great finishing positions and a European adventure. With Lopetegui it looked like we had a manager to steer us to more of that. With O'Neil it looks like we're settling for a fight for survival again.

Ian: I believe that we are doomed before we kick a ball. The owners know nothing about the club. We are already bottom on alphabetical order - that is where we will stay.

Steve: If O’Neil wasn't good enough to stay in charge at Bournemouth, why is he good enough to take charge at Wolves?

Gaz: I know managers are pretty thin on the ground at this moment. O'Neil has no track record and I don’t think he will be respected because of the way the board handled the Lopetegui situation. I think the powers-that-be at Wolves are going to get a very rough ride when the season starts.

Rob: What a situation. Surely this could have been resolved a month or two ago, not six days before the start of the season? I would have liked to have see him stay and work something out. As for O'Neil, this to me is a step backwards. He has no credible background and I can see us in a relegation battle. I do hope he proves me wrong.

Kevin: Very underwhelmed and a sign of where we are as a club that we couldn’t attract a higher-calibre manager. Has recent experience in relegation battles, though, so that bodes well.