Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest and Everton are interested in signing Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, with the Swedish forward available for transfer for between £15m and £20m.

The 21-year-old made his United debut as a teenager in 2021 and has scored four goals in 55 appearances, but failed to net in 26 games last season.

Elanga was close to joining Everton on loan in January, and the Toffees are keen again, albeit they may not be willing to meet United's valuation.

There is also interest in Elanga from clubs in Germany.