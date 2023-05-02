Robson on his job 'privilege', sidekick Agnew & prospective rebuild
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media for the first time since being confirmed as permanent Aberdeen manager.
Here are the key lines from the new Dons boss:
Robson says it is a "huge privilege" to get the job and he is focusing on the "here and now" rather than long-term objectives.
Assistant Steve Agnew, who has also been kept on, is a "terrific coach" and "important for me".
On the prospect of a close-season rebuild Robson says he has been in dialogue with the recruitment team for the last two months and "is looking forward to the summer".
When you have a budget it is about finding the right players and the right person within it.
Aberdeen have five "huge games" left in their battle to hold on to third place. Robson says it has been a good run but he is well aware how difficult it will be away to Rangers at the weekend.
His players need to be "bang at it" at Ibrox, play with no fear and "enjoy the cauldron".