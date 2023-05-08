Arsenal fan Laura Kirk reckons the Gunners' 2-0 win over Newcastle United was "the best result of the season" as Mikel Arteta’s side went back within a point of leaders Manchester City.

Last May, Arsenal lost the same fixture 2-0 as they missed out on a place in this season's Champions League - and Kirk thinks Sunday's result indicates "a huge amount of growth".

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Kirk said: "I didn’t see that performance coming and it had all the red flags of an Arsenal collapse. Aaron Ramsdale was fantastic and the way we weathered the Newcastle onslaught I think showed a huge amount of growth from where we were last year.

"The fixture last year we were well beaten. [Sunday was] just a really unexpected performance - probably the best result and performance for Arsenal all season.

"However, I think the title is just out of our reach. I can’t see Manchester City dropping points from where they are at the moment. All Arsenal can do is keep winning to keep up the pressure. Ultimately, Manchester City are in that sweet spot where they aren’t going to falter."

