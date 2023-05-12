Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Unless everything goes against them, I think West Ham already have enough points to stay up - their superior goal difference means Leeds need to win all three of their remaining games to overhaul them, while Leicester need seven points from a possible nine.

But the Hammers aren't quite safe yet, which means they have still got to find a balance over the next few days about who to play in their Premier League games and Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

Bearing that in mind, this looks like an extremely tricky game for them. Brentford beat them at London Stadium this season and we know how well-organised the Bees will be.

Joe's prediction: This is an interesting one. West Ham are doing great in Europe but it's not been the same story for them in the league. I've not gone for any draws but this one will end up even. 2-2

