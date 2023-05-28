Kyogo & Postecoglou win SFWA player & manager of year awards

Celtic have secured another double with Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi winning awards from the Scottish Football Writers' Association.

Postecoglou fended off competition from Aberdeen's Barry Robson, St Mirren's Stephen Robinson and Dunfermline boss James McPake to be named manager of the year for the second season running.

And Kyogo, who took his goal tally for the season to 33 in Saturday's win over Aberdeen, takes the player of the year prize ahead of Celtic team-mates Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.