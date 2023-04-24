Manager Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's game at Wolves on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Hodgson confirmed Wilfred Zaha and Nathaniel Clyne will return to training this week, but doesn't know which game they will be ready for.

After getting a point against Everton, Hodgson said he was "satisfied" with the result but feels Palace could have won it with chances they had.

He praised next opponents Wolves and said they will provide "very difficult test".

On things going better than expected since his return, Hodgson said: "Four weeks ago, the situation we found ourselves in was a lot more precarious than the one we are in now, thanks largely to the fact that we've got 10 points from those four games and we're very grateful for it."

Vincente Guaita could struggle to regain number one position on his return from injury. On the competition between his goalkeepers, Hodgson said: "Now it will be for Vincente to make certain that when he gets his chance again, he doesn't let Sam [Johnstone] back in."

On missing Zaha's magic at Everton, he said: "If we want to finish as we would like to finish, he's going to play an important part, so I can only hope he gets fit sooner rather than later."

