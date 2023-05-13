Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham: What Mason said

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason, speaking to BBC MOTD: "It's disappointing. Obviously the start is difficult to take - it's happened too many times this season going a goal down very early

"First half, to be honest, I thought they were better than us. I didn't think Fraser [Forster] had to do anything in goal in terms of pulling off a load of saves. In the second half we gained a little bit more control and we had our big moment at 1-0 but the keeper has pulled off an outstanding save.

"If you want to be a big team and compete at the top of the table you cannot give teams a goal head start. It's very difficult in this league to win games of football. You have to earn everything.

"We understand today was a big game [in terms of qualifying for Europe] and I'm very disappointed in the outcome. But we do have two games to put it right. Hopefully we can respond well and put it right."