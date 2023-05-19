Frank Lampard has "huge respect" for Erling Haaland and admits he pushed to try and sign him for Chelsea during his first spell with the club.

The Manchester City striker has scored as many goals this season in the league at 36 as the whole of the Chelsea squad.

Responding to the statistic in his pre-match news conference, Lampard said: "Fantastic stat from him. I know for Chelsea it isn't but that is a different story.

"I've got a huge respect for the player. He's a player I have tried to bring to Chelsea when I was here and I was really keen to get him here and it didn’t happen. But his level at that point was very clear as well, we played against him in a pre-season game against Salzburg and he was fantastic.

"So, credit to him, I love seeing players at that level, love seeing players with that personality and the level of hunger to play and be the best he can be."

The Blues' interim head coach knows his side will have to be at their top level to stop the forward adding to his record haul this season.

"In terms of dealing with him you have to a plan and an idea that players of that level can make anything happen at any moment so I'm sure the players have a good awareness of him," Lampard added.

"You have to be at your best to try and negate the things he does."