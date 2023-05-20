Livingston captain 'signs' for Aberdeen - gossip

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin appears to have decided his next move, with pictures of him seemingly signing for Aberdeen emerging on social media. (Sun)

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales hopes to secure European football with Aberdeen before deciding on his own future. (Record)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson seeks ways to have more away fans at games, as Scottish Premiership clubs continue a trend of reducing allocations. (Scotsman - subscription required)

