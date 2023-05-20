Livingston captain Nicky Devlin appears to have decided his next move, with pictures of him seemingly signing for Aberdeen emerging on social media. (Sun), external

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales hopes to secure European football with Aberdeen before deciding on his own future.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson seeks ways to have more away fans at games, as Scottish Premiership clubs continue a trend of reducing allocations.

