Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games (W7 D3), though this result ended the Reds' seven game winning run in the competition.

Mohamed Salah's assist for Roberto Firmino's equaliser was the 25th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal (Salah 12 assists, Firmino 13), the most of any Liverpool duo in the competition.

In his final home game for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino scored his ninth Premier League goal at Anfield this season – his best return at the ground in a single campaign.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez picked up his seventh yellow card of the season, just one short of the record by a goalkeeper in a single Premier League campaign (Jens Lehmann 8 in 2006-07).