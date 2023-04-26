Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Southampton boss Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Selles confirmed forward Che Adams is available after recovering from a calf injury, but centre-back Jan Bednarek will be assessed as part of concussion protocol.

Saints defender Jack Stephens, who is on loan at Bournemouth, will miss Thursday's game.

On Friday's 3-3 draw at league leaders Arsenal, he said: "The boys are fighting and working hard to get results. We didn’t get the three points but we got the sensation that we can compete against anyone."

Selles said midfielder Carlos Alcaraz took the decision to be substituted off against Arsenal as a "professional", adding: "In his first reaction he didn’t like it, but he took it professionally and has no problem with it."

Speaking about opponents Bournemouth under manager Gary O'Neil, he said: "You can see the evolution of their game. It's never easy when you join a team in the middle of the season, but I think he’s been doing a fantastic job."

On the relegation fight, Selles added: "We’re still alive. We are still in the fight and we will be until the last second."

Follow all of Wednesday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Southampton news alerts