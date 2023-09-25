Shaw and Wilkinson give Kettlewell much-needed options up front

Manager Stuart Kettlewell believes that his increased options in forward areas should see an upturn in Motherwell's fortunes in front of goal.

The Fir Park side have impressed in their last two outings, but fell to narrow defeats against St Mirren and Rangers, with a host of chances going to waste.

Theo Bair has been the only striking option for Kettlewell in recent weeks, but now has support from Conor Wilkinson and Oli Shaw.

“It has been a tough time for us because of injuries, but Conor coming in and Oli looking like he’s getting up to speed gives me more options," Kettlewell said.

“I feel that we have one or two options we can go to at 65 minutes and I thought it gave us a fresh impetus when we did that.

“I thought young Lennon Miller was absolutely sensational, especially in the first half. He picks up a booking and you’re just concerned he gets another one, so that made the change pretty easy for me to commit that player forward.

“And I thought it paid dividends in creating chances but the conversion side of it, of course I’m disappointed.

“If we play like that against Celtic next week we’ll be sitting at the 95-minute mark still in a game.”