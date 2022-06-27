St Mirren boss backs Baccus for Australia

Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is backing new signing Keanu Baccus to break into the Australia squad.

The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Paisley club following more than seven years with Western Sydney Wanderers and has been capped at under-20 and under-23 level, including at the 2020 Olympics.

"Keanu will provide a real energy and quality to the team," Robinson told the club website. "We believe he can go on to be a full Australian international.

"He’s young but he’ll bring a lot of good qualities and will enhance, not just our team, but the Scottish game."

Baccus will join up with the St Mirren squad once necessary visa approval is completed in Australia, with the club hoping he will be available to travel to their pre-season training camp in Belfast.