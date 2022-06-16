Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham's Forest correspondent

That's a return to the big time - 52,000 at St James' Park. Straight away they're going to know they're back in it.

With the World Cup happening, the six-week break is going to be very strange for everyone and for Forest it's Manchester United away that they go back to on Boxing Day.

They then play Chelsea on New Year's Eve - and if you compare that to last year when they were away at Middlesbrough and at home to Huddersfield during the same period, it's a bit different, isn't it?

None of it looks simple in the Premier League but, in terms of the run-in, two of the last three games are against Chelsea and Arsenal, before ending against Crystal Palace.

