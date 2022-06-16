Transfer news: Inter are confident on sealing a deal for Lukaku

Chelsea have started talks over Romelu Lukaku's loan return to Inter Milan, but the striker will need to take a wage cut. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Inter are confident of reaching a deal for Lukaku, despite the 5m euros (£4.3m) difference in the loan fee valuations of the clubs. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Juventus could offer 24-year-old Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral to Blues, as part of a swap deal for Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The club's hopes of signing Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde should not be hampered, despite the 23-year-old having surgery this week. (Standard), external

