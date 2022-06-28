Elijah Campbell has committed his future to Everton and signed his first professional contract

The 17-year-old defender has progressed through the club's academy after joining them aged 13 and has been rewarded with a three-year deal running until the end of June 2025.

Director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: "Elijah is a talented young player and we are delighted he has committed his future to Everton.

"He is a composed and athletic defender who is comfortable in possession. We look forward to working with him to continue the encouraging progress he has already made through our Academy."