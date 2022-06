Leeds United are looking at signing PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, this summer as a potential replacement for Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, who is an Arsenal target. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Leeds value Raphinha at £65m, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona also interested in him. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, external)

