Johnson's squad are Portugal bound

Hibs have started their first pre-season under new manager Lee Johnson and will head to the Algarve on Sunday for a "week-long intensive training camp".

While in Portugal, the Easter Road side will take on Paul Hartley's Hartlepool United (29 June) and Burton Albion (1 July) in friendly matches.

Hibs then open their League Cup campaign at home to Clyde on 9 July and host Norwich City in a friendly on 24 July.

Johnson's side begin their league campaign away to St Johnstone on 30 July.