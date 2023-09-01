Nuno Tavares says he is "really happy" to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

The Portugal full-back will wear number three at The City Ground and told the Forest website the club's European pedigree was attractive.

"Forest is a historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy," he said.

"I'm really happy to stay in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world and I'm thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity."

Chief football officer Ross Wilson added, "We are pleased to welcome Nuno to the club today.

"I know how determined he is to do well here and our staff are all looking forward to working with him."

