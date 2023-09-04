Former Premier League players Stephen Warnock and Jermaine Jenas felt Declan Rice's late goal to put Arsenal 2-1 up could have been avoided by Manchester United.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Warnock said: "If I'm Jonny Evans on that [goal] I'm saying 'I need help', I'm putting my hand up and saying 'listen, someone needs to pick him up at the back post'. This can't be happening late on in the game."

Jenas agreed, adding: "When you're in a structure like zonal marking, if you move one it has an impact on everybody. So you have to move as a structure. Whether you take two steps towards the edge of the six-yard box or two steps back, you have to do it together.

"The first couple of corners were in the first half and they've been done in the last minute. That should've been dealt with at half-time."