In the latest episode of BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast, the team discuss whether Paul Heckingbottom's side is stronger now compared to the end of last season. Former Blades forward Carl Asaba believes despite losing the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, as a whole the squad is in a better position now and is optimistic about the "exciting players that can improve".

Hear the full episode on BBC Sounds